Polestar Announces OTA Updates, New Cloud-Based Safety Feature

More on this:

1 2021 Polestar 1 Final Build Slots Now Open, Production Will End Later This Year

2 Polestar Shows It's Easy for EVs and Haute Couture to Meet in a Virtual Game

3 Polestar 2 Is Norway's 2020 “Car of the Year,” Are You Surprised An EV Got It?

4 Another Global Recall for “Most” Polestar 2 EVs, This Time There Are Two Issues

5 Polestar Precept EV May Be Built in New Geely Plant in China