Polestar Announces OTA Updates, New Cloud-Based Safety Feature

Polestar has just announced that beginning with December 2020, its software updates are shipped to Polestar 2 vehicles over the air (OTA) for easier deployment without the need for a visit to the dealership.
The new system's rollout takes place gradually, and Polestar explains the new functionality will make it possible for the company to ship updates regularly.
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, promises new features would therefore land on “even the earliest cars,” suggesting the company wants to speed up the pace of rolling out updates for its cars.
The company has also published the second update shipped remotely to vehicles. Released as the February 2021 update and labeled P2108.3, this software update includes a new safety feature that uses information collected from other vehicles on the road to warn drivers in advance of potential hazards.
With a Waze-inspired approach, this feature receives data from other Polestar and Volvo cars through a cloud-based system.
“Connected Safety improves driving safety by warning the driver of potential hazards on the road using data collected from other Polestar and Volvo vehicles. For example, the cloud-based service records when other vehicles react to slippery conditions with the intervention of traction control while driving, or when another vehicle that has been involved in a collision poses a potential hazard along the route,” the company explains in a press release (embedded below).
The feature is only available in Europe and North America.
The February 2021 update also brings air quality indicators for Polestar 2 Chinese drivers, enhanced surround sound for the Harman Kardon premium audio system, as well as stability and quality improvements for the climate control timer, the 360-degree view of Park Assistant cameras, and AC charging.
Polestar says this update also tweaks the charging speed for DC charging and rapid charging, and after installing the new release, drivers should notice some improvements in range. However, no further specifics have been provided in this regard.
