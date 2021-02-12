2021 Polestar 1 Final Build Slots Now Open, Production Will End Later This Year

Inspired by the Volvo Concept Coupé from 2013, Polestar took the veils off the 1 plug-in hybrid grand tourer in October 2017. The most exciting PHEV will number 1,500 units by the end of 2021, when production will grind to a halt. A few build slots are still available but do remember that pricing starts from $155,000, excluding destination charge and extras.
Produced in Chengdu, China, even though Polestar is the performance division of a Swedish automaker, the halo model packs two electric motors on the rear axle, an integrated starter-generator unit at the front of the car, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine. Based on the Scalable Product Architecture that debuted in 2014 with the second-generation XC90, the 1 utilizes an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 34-kWh battery for the longest EV range of any PHEV.
That would be 124 kilometers WLTP and 60 miles EPA, to be more precise, which is very impressive given the performance you’re offered and the vehicle’s curb weight. More to the point, Polestar quotes 609 horsepower, 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque, and 5,180 pounds (2,350 kilograms) before options.
Dressed to impress in carbon fiber, the 1 blends long-distance comfort with an engaging driving experience thanks to go-faster bits and bobs that include Akebono six-piston brake calipers, Ohlins Dual Flow Valve dampers, a torque-vectoring rear differential, e-controlled suspension, and Pirelli P-Zero summer-only performance tires wrapped around 21” wheels.
Described as “a car unlike any Volvo you have ever seen before” by Doug DeMuro, the 1 isn’t going to receive a successor, at least not in the near future. Polestar is currently doing its best to get the 2 all-electric fastback to customers, and in the background, the Precept Concept will morph into a series-production vehicle that will be probably named… wait for it… the 3.
Expected to be manufactured at a facility in China, the Precept-based 3 should feature a seriously large battery thanks to a 3.1-meter (122-inch) wheelbase. The Sino-Swedish brand hasn’t mentioned the number of motors, but just like its predecessors, the newcomer is likely to feature e-AWD.
