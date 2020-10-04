Beam Global and Electrify America are Already Reinventing EV Charging

5 Here Are the Apps Available on the World’s First Android OS Car, the Polestar 2

4 Polestar 2 Acceleration and Top Speed Tested on the Autobahn

3 Polestar Tries to Make Tesla Model 3 Look Bad through "Independent" Range Test

2 Google Is Finally Getting Serious About Android Automotive

1 EV-Maker Polestar Is Kind of Campaigning Against EVs Under the Guise of Honesty

More on this:

All Units of Polestar 2 Recalled After Software Glitch Makes Them Shut Down

Polestar 2, the first full-electric offering from the Volvo and Geely-owned Polestar, has hit a major roadblock since it started production and deliveries: all units delivered so far have been recalled. 35 photos



Earlier reports claimed that units of



Because the software issue is considered “very safety-critical,” all units of 2 delivered so far have been recalled, and owners have been contacted directly. They’re asked to take their car to the nearest service station as soon as possible.







That said, it’s not uncommon for first-series vehicles to encounter issues that may end in recalls after deliveries. Even Tesla experienced a similar issue with the newly-launched The recall affects 2,200 units delivered to China, Europe and the U.S., representing the first cars to go out to customers. Spokesperson Brent Ellis confirms for Swedish publication Dagens Industri (via Reuters ) that the recall is due to a software issue that can make the car stop working.Earlier reports claimed that units of Polestar 2 would stop working even when driving. According to Ellis, 3 Swedish drivers have reported this happening but, fortunately, the glitch did not result in accidents. This, according to Ellis is due to the fact that, despite the car not working anymore, braking, steering and “other systems” remained responsive.Because the software issue is considered “very safety-critical,” all units of 2 delivered so far have been recalled, and owners have been contacted directly. They’re asked to take their car to the nearest service station as soon as possible. Inside EVs spoke to some owners directly affected by the issue and they note their cars had under 1,000 km (621 miles) on the clock when they simply stopped working, without a warning or apparent cause. One of them claims his vehicle has been in the shop since September 15, and he’s yet to be given an estimated timeline on when he might get it back.That said, it’s not uncommon for first-series vehicles to encounter issues that may end in recalls after deliveries. Even Tesla experienced a similar issue with the newly-launched Model 3 , considered the 2’s direct competitor, when the 12-volt battery powering the lights, windows and media unit, would simply give out. In that case, it was able to address the issue mostly over the air, with an update including a warning that the battery needed servicing.