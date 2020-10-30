Another Global Recall for “Most” Polestar 2 EVs, This Time There Are Two Issues

Polestar made its first European customers happy when the 2 finally arrived on the Old Continent back in July, with Sweden, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK joining China as the markets that received the electric vehicle. Others, such as the fans in Switzerland and North America, are still waiting to receive their examples – and might be happy to find out they’re spared of early adopter woes.
That’s because Polestar just announced a “voluntary safety recall and service campaign” (not the first one we hear about) for almost 5,000 vehicles. It’s not a huge amount, but consider the fact that Polestar is still on its maiden voyage across the tumultuous automotive waters – with its Polestar 2 model having started production just this March in Luqiao, China.
As such, it’s quite a big deal (though not entirely surprising) for the automaker to recall its vehicles so early on, and not for just one issue. Instead, the official announcement – which also includes November 2nd as the official start of the campaign – talks about two separate problems.
The first one has to do with the need to replace defective inverters “on most delivered customer vehicles,” with the total tally amounting to 4,586 affected units. The inverter’s function is to convert the battery’s stored energy into the usable power as needed by the electric motors.
Meanwhile, the service campaign concerns the High Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH), a system that’s not only responsible for the cabin heating, but also doubles with battery warming duties. It turns out that early production 2s were equipped with faulty parts, and the total number of affected vehicles that have already been delivered to customers with this defect is 3,150.
Polestar explains that all affected owners will get notified by email of the issues starting Monday, November 2nd, with instructions on the exact solutions and the steps needed for completion. All undelivered vehicles will be updated with the fixes before reaching their intended markets, so the company expects some handover delays going forward.
Interestingly, the brand has some positive news, as well – during the recall and service campaign, all vehicles will be getting an important upgrade, making them compatible with Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. This means that, just like Tesla, Polestar will be capable of resolving some of the future issues without the need for a service visit.
