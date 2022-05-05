Volvo’s 2023MY Lineup for the U.S. to Feature Built-in Google Ecosystem as Standard

Volvo has announced that its entire 2023 model lineup in the U.S. will consist exclusively of either mild hybrid, hybrid or electric vehicles, all equipped with Google built-in, capable of receiving and installing software upgrades remotely.
The first thing Volvo did was offer mild hybrid engines as standard on the XC90, XC40 and V60 Cross Country, as a small but not insignificant step toward offering only battery electric vehicles by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2040.
Buyers that don’t have easy access to charging can purchase these mild hybrid models and will never have to plug them in, although, for increased efficiency, you’ll want to opt either for a plug-in hybrid or something like the fully electric XC40 Recharge with its 402-horsepower drivetrain and zero tailpipe emissions.
In terms of infotainment, Google built-in is being rolled out to the entire Volvo range for 2023, which means you can now seamlessly transition between using your phone and using the car, while also having access to greater personalization features. Meanwhile, you can use Google Assistant with voice control, Google Maps as your navigation system, and of course the Google Play store for additional apps.
Users will also have access to over-the-air updates on all 2023 Volvo models, meaning the vehicles can receive and install software upgrades remotely, resulting in a car that continuously improves over its life cycle.
This year, Volvo has also upgraded several models from a visual standpoint, adding new colors, wheels and interior options (like leather-free materials) across the range. Furthermore, the S60, V60 and V60 Cross Country models come with a new front grille design and updated rear bumper inserts – and since there are no more trim lines, buyers can now combine the exterior design, interior upholstery and equipment level of their choice.
Volvo’s 2023MY cars are already in production and should arrive in dealerships this summer.
