Five Lightyear Hot Wheels Diecast Cars Are Up for Grabs, Disney Fans Rejoice

Marketing has become a crucial component of any given business nowadays. And the cooperation between Disney and Mattel will be beneficial for both sides indeed. We've seen quite a few Lightyear-themed Hot Wheels this year, but now collectors can get their hands on a new set that contains a total of five 1/64 scale cars.
You would expect to see a fantasy-exclusive line-up, but Mattel threw in a real-life replica vehicle as well. If your knowledge of Hot Wheels fantasy cars isn't that expensive, you might think that at least some of these models are new castings.
But that's not the case. Sir Ominous is the first model in this series. This concept sports car first came out in 2004 and has had 12 different color schemes so far. If you want an interesting piece of information, get ahold of this.
This particular model now has Buzz Lightyear graphics on the sides. Back in 2016, it had Captain America decals on the doors. Tim Allen isn't providing the voiceover for Buzz in the new film, instead, Chris Evans is. And you might say that Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the long list of Marvel films.
It had a relatively long stint of almost 12 years, but nothing compared to its 1992 replacement with the same name. You'll find over 70 different variations of the updated truck if you're keen on buying them all. But speaking of the Hiway Hauler 2, this has been around for 10 years now. And it might be the coolest car featured in this set.
The only non-fantasy vehicle in the Lightyear Series is a 1967 Chevelle SS 396, featuring Star Command graphics on both sides. All of the four main characters of the new movie are displayed on the doors including Buzz Lightyear, Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, and Darby Steel.
This casting has been around since 2010, and most collectors will argue that it has had better-looking liveries before. Fast Felion is the fourth vehicle in the Lightyear series, and believe it or not, this is supposed to be a 1,150-hp European Exotic.
The last car of this set is the navy blue Amazoom. This casting first came out in 2007, and its name is inspired by the Amazon River. The graphics pay homage to Sox -a robot cat that happens to be the personal companion of the movie's hero. The whole set is now available online and in stores, and it will only set you back about $20.
