Insane Father and Son Rotary Fleet Stashed in Hanger Is What Dreams Look Like in Real Life

New-age car enthusiasts will never understand the true value of classic sports cars – and we can't blame them. New is better. It's improved and reliable, and for that matter, always prevails over the old. For some, the rotary engine was a revolutionary powerplant. For others, reliability issues (Apex seals) sum up the now-classic sports car's weak points. Today's feature isn't about why the revolutionary rotary engine sputtered and died – but the good that lies on the other side of the spectrum.

18 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/That Racing Channel