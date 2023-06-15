Acura Ready to Debut Integra Type S and NSX Type S Active Aero Study at Pikes Peak

Acura will field no less than four entries in the legendary hill climb event - two Integra racers, a "wild" NSX Type S Active Aero Study, and a TLX Type S. Another TLX Type S, helmed by INDYCAR driver David Malukas will act as a pace car in the latest edition of the "Race to the Clouds."
On June 10 and 11, the 91st edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, also dubbed as the Centenary 24 Hours, held motorsport enthusiasts glued to their TVs, mobile devices, or their places around the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, if they were lucky enough to witness the greatest endurance race in the world live. Now there's no respite for them because, on Sunday, June 25, both drivers and fans will converge on America's iconic mountain for racing – Pikes Peak.
So, gear up for the 101st running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb event, where all sorts of wild and wilder things will perspire. Naturally, many automakers want a piece of the action, and the Japanese folks over at Acura are not missing the towering party as they will campaign no less than four entries in the legendary hill climb. Two of them will help build up the hype for the Integra nameplate – a 2023 Integra 1.5T fielded by Team Hart with Paul Hubers behind the wheel and the 2024 Integra Type S driven by Loni Unser for HPD, both in the Exhibition class.
The latter entry not only marks the racing debut of the Integra Type S at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb but fourth-gen racer Loni Unser also brings Acura's Chiaki's Journey anime series to life with a bespoke anime-style wrap and a few unique traits like the custom hood and front splitter, 19-inch Titan 7 wheels shod in Yokohama Advan A005 tires, a Borla exhaust, and a stunning swan-neck-style carbon fiber rear wing. The other ultra-interesting apparition signed by Acura will be "Yamabiko," an NSX Type S racecar rocking special modifications like "advanced active aerodynamics."
Other highlights include the custom front splitter and rear diffuser, larger turbos, upgraded engine management software, lightweight HRE forged wheels wrapped in A005 tires and a total weight reduction of more than 200 lbs. (91 kg). The other two cars are also well worth our while as they feature an even longer list of modifications to make them look, sound, and drive much cooler and faster. By the way, just in case you were wondering what on Earth means "Yamabiko," Acura explained that it depicts "a mythological mountain god or spirit in Japanese folklore." Also, the Acura NSX Type S Active Aero Study will have James Robinson behind the wheel in the Time Attack 1 class, a Honda engineer and experienced Pikes Peak racer who took the NSX to the current Hybrid fuel class record of 10:01.913 back in 2020.
