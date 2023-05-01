Who Lived in a Pineapple Under the River? This Original Acura NSX – For 20 Years

Those interested in the first-gen Acura NSX can buy one for nearly $100,000. Some of the best examples out there tend to fetch almost $200,000 in today's market. Only the one pictured in the gallery below cannot even dream of a five-digit sum, let alone a six-digit one.
Truth be told, it's not for sale, but it was at one point, and it appears that it changed hands for some $8,000. That's one zero too many if you ask us because it did spend roughly 20 years submerged at the bottom of a river.
According to supercar.fails quoting nzstuff on Instagram, this original Japanese supercar, which had the late Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna involved in its development, was reported stolen at the end of the 1990s. Around two decades later, it was fished from the Yadkin River in North Carolina in a severely beat-up state. Subsequently, it changed hands, and it appears that its new owner wants to bring it back to life.
Mind you, that's going to be almost impossible, considering that every piece of this Acura NSX was severely damaged. The bodywork looks beyond repairable, the windows were smashed, and the engine and transmission are said to be irremediable. Factor in the chassis, suspension, brakes, interior, and other parts that will have to be replaced, and you're left with a rather pricey piece of junk, and that's sad, considering that this model is a sought-after collectible and a proper driver's car.
As a reminder, the first-gen Acura NSX was made between 1990 and 2005. Over the years, it received many upgrades, retaining its rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout. Coupe and targa top versions of the car graced the motoring world, with a V6 engine mounted behind the seats and paired to a manual or an automatic transmission. As we already told you, Ayrton Senna was involved in its development and drove it at several racetracks worldwide during the R&D phase, giving his input on multiple factors.
Fueled by the success of the original NSX, Acura gave it one more shot with the second generation that entered production in 2016. Six years later, it left the assembly line for good, with the last one built in the Type S configuration. Part of a 350-unit production run, out of which 300 ended up in the United States, the Acura NSX Type S was the most powerful of its kind, packing a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with an upgraded SportHybrid system. The output and thrust were rated at 600 hp (609 ps/558 kW) and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm), up 27 hp (27 ps/20 kW) and 16 lb-ft (22 Nm) from the normal variant. The NSX Type S used to kick off at $169,500, excluding destination.
