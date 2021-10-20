autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Iconic Vehicles Month  
Car reviews:
 

1992 Acura NSX Owner Clocks 400,000 Miles on the Original Engine

Home > News > U-turn
20 Oct 2021, 18:31 UTC ·
Sean, who goes by the name of lonewolfdrifter on Instagram, has posted a photograph of the 400,000-mile odometer of his 1992 Acura NSX. Typical of a Honda-developed engine, the free-breathing V6 is the original unit.
39 photos
400,000-mile 1992 Acura NSX400,000-mile 1992 Acura NSX2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S2022 Acura NSX Type S
“I never post about my car, but that's only because I'm too busy driving it,” he wrote on Instagram. In addition to great engineering, the reliability of the car is also explained by diligent maintenance. “I'm incredibly fortunate to be so close to one of the premier NSX shops in the country. Their expertise and willingness to help have been invaluable to me” concluded the owner.

Speaking to motoring publication The Drive, Sean confessed that he’d purchased the car a whopping 17 years ago with 70,000 miles (112,654 kilometers) on the clock. He’s averaged in the ballpark of 20,000 miles (32,187 kilometers) per year ever since, thus explaining the current odometer reading of 400,000 miles (643,737 kilometers). In one go, Sean’s longest drive in the red-painted NSX was roughly 800 miles (1,287 kilometers).

The slick manual transmission had to be rebuilt after a snap ring failure at 123,000 miles (197,949 kilometers). Now sporting the short gear set and the NSX-R final drive with a 4.23 ratio, the car also had its bushings and shocks replaced at 380,000 miles (611,551 kilometers). Elsewhere, the mid-engine icon is rocking headers, an upgraded exhaust, and fancy wheels.

Produced between 1990 and 2005 over two phases (NA1 and NA2), the first-generation NSX was used as inspiration by Formula 1 legend Gordon Murray for the McLaren F1. Offered with 3.0- and 3.2-liter V6 mills, the NSX could also be had with a four-speed automatic, even though a torque-converter automatic takes away from the fun of driving a light sports car.

Exactly 18,685 units were produced over 15 years, of which 8,997 were sold in the United States of America and 7,420 were sold in Japan.

Editor's note:

2022 Acura NSX Type S pictured in the gallery.
1992 Acura NSX mileage acura nsx sports car Acura V6 Honda US
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories