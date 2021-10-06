2023 Acura Integra Revival Accurately Portrayed Based on Recent Teaser Shots

Acura probably chose the most appropriate venue to surprise everyone with the news that it’s bringing back the Integra nameplate. After the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance shock, things are now on the usual teaser track.
After initially showcasing a little bit of the front-end design, complete with signature “Integra” lettering under the futuristic headlight assembly, it was naturally time for a POV switch. As such, the recent second teaser depicted the rear and shed more light on the old but new liftback body style.
That’s not entirely surprising, considering it wouldn’t be the first time an Integra had a five-door liftback design. One should remember the first generation from 1986, which could be had either as a three-door liftback coupe, a four-door sedan, or a five-door liftback. Over the years, Honda/Acura played with the body styles but the liftback styling remained a relentless companion.
While Acura has only released a couple of the pieces that make up the Integra puzzle, the good folks over at kolesa.ru felt it was more than enough to try and accurately portray the looks of the fifth-generation 2023 Integra.
By the way, one needs to make sure this North American revival isn’t mixed up with the China-exclusive version – which is a separate Integra sedan based on the current eleventh-generation Civic and is locally manufactured by Guangqi Honda. Back in the U.S., the 2023 Integra liftback could look a lot like this, based on what we know so far.
Of course, these unofficial renderings always need to be taken with a grain of salt. But alas, we don’t expect major differences between this virtual depiction and the series-production model, especially when considering the rear-end teaser was quite explicit in revealing the official design lines.
It remains to be seen what happens up front, but we really hope the cool “Integra” lettering will remain a permanent fixture. Additionally, we’re also crossing our fingers for future Type S and Type R variants because we always need more sporty vehicles in our lives.
