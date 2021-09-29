2023 Acura Integra Shows Sleek Liftback Body Style in New Teaser

1 Acura Announces in Pebble Beach That It Will Bring Back the Integra

Subsequent to the big announcement made during the 2021 Monterey Car Week last month, when they confirmed that a brand new Integra is coming, Acura has released another piece of the puzzle. 7 photos



Although described as “a premium sport compact,” which would place it against the likes of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, it is very likely that it will challenge the



A hotter variant of the car, dubbed the



It remains to be seen whether the automaker will bring back the It comes in the form of a teaser image that previews its liftback design. That’s right, the all-new Acura Integra will be a five-door liftback, with an arched roofline behind the B pillars, slim LED taillights flanking the corporate logo in the middle of the tailgate, and several glossy black accents, including at the sides and rear, for the two discreet spoilers.Although described as “a premium sport compact,” which would place it against the likes of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, it is very likely that it will challenge the Mercedes-Benz CLA in the lower class. This is pure speculation at this point, but it is based on the fact that its predecessors built on the Civic. Thus, it makes sense to take on the premium subcompact class instead, doesn’t it?A hotter variant of the car, dubbed the Integra Type S , is in the pipeline, and could join the regular models. Acura filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the moniker last month, and if they decide to give it the green light for production, then it should be perhaps just as exciting as the eponymous TLX specification.It remains to be seen whether the automaker will bring back the Integra Type R via a limited edition of the car, but we hope they do. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until next year to find out if the Type R will be part of the family, as that is when the new-gen Acura Integra will be officially unveiled. In the meantime, they should release more teasers of the regular models, revealing more juicy details about them with each step.

