Acura Is (Temporarily) Back in Formula 1 With Red Bull and AlphaTauri

The late Ayrton Senna, teammate Alain Prost, and later teammate Gerhard Berger wore Acura visors during the Canadian and U.S. race weekends from 1989 to 1992. Most recently, the premium automaker controlled by Honda displayed Acura branding at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix on the helmet visors of Honda F1 Racing drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello.

12 photos