Acura Posts Pricing, Option Package Changes and Availability Info for the 2022 RDX

Accura’s first compact luxury crossover was rolled out in 2006, and it initially shared the same platform as used in the Honda Civic. Later, the RDX transitioned to a standalone model with its own architecture.
The third-generation RDX debuted in 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and since then not much has changed in terms of design.
Now the company has announced the pricing for the 2022 RDX, and it offers a new sporty and dynamic exterior design inspired by the company’s MDX flagship SUV.
In the RDX A-Spec featuring the Advance Package, the SUX features extensive refinement updates which include an enhanced Active Sound Control (ASC) system, reduced road noise and increase cabin quietness for all RDX models. The package also includes new tech features such as standard Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Amazon Alexa Built-In and available Qi-compatible Wireless Charging. Acura IconicDrive, which comes as part of the Technology Package, offers 27 unique interior lighting color combinations including 24 inspired by iconic driving destinations around the world.
The RDX also includes an updated Integrated Dynamics System delivers more distinct driving feel between its four driving modes. A retuned Adaptive Damper System delivers more response in Sport mode, more comfort in Comfort mode.
The RDX A-Spec models now include the flat-bottom sport steering wheel.
The new RDX PMC Edition features Long Beach Blue Pearl paint from the NSX Type S, Orchid interior and exclusivity with production limited to just 200 units.
Featuring refined styling, a dramatically quieter cabin, more standard technology and a retuned suspension, the 2022 Acura RDX is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger SUV yet from Acura.
Acura says the various iterations of the 2022 RDX will begin arriving at Acura dealers November 2nd and it is available for pre-order now at Acura.com/RDX.
The base model RDX comes in at $40,345 for the FWD only version, and the top of the line RDX PMC Edition - which features an AWD configuration - has an MSRP of $55,295.
Now the company has announced the pricing for the 2022 RDX, and it offers a new sporty and dynamic exterior design inspired by the company’s MDX flagship SUV.
In the RDX A-Spec featuring the Advance Package, the SUX features extensive refinement updates which include an enhanced Active Sound Control (ASC) system, reduced road noise and increase cabin quietness for all RDX models. The package also includes new tech features such as standard Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Amazon Alexa Built-In and available Qi-compatible Wireless Charging. Acura IconicDrive, which comes as part of the Technology Package, offers 27 unique interior lighting color combinations including 24 inspired by iconic driving destinations around the world.
The RDX also includes an updated Integrated Dynamics System delivers more distinct driving feel between its four driving modes. A retuned Adaptive Damper System delivers more response in Sport mode, more comfort in Comfort mode.
The RDX A-Spec models now include the flat-bottom sport steering wheel.
The new RDX PMC Edition features Long Beach Blue Pearl paint from the NSX Type S, Orchid interior and exclusivity with production limited to just 200 units.
Featuring refined styling, a dramatically quieter cabin, more standard technology and a retuned suspension, the 2022 Acura RDX is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger SUV yet from Acura.
Acura says the various iterations of the 2022 RDX will begin arriving at Acura dealers November 2nd and it is available for pre-order now at Acura.com/RDX.
The base model RDX comes in at $40,345 for the FWD only version, and the top of the line RDX PMC Edition - which features an AWD configuration - has an MSRP of $55,295.