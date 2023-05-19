This CX-90 vs. MDX Type S vs. GV80 Is the SUV Drag Race We Didn't Know We Didn't Need

I'll bet anyone who knows what a main bearing journal is that no inhabitant of Planet Automobile can pinpoint the exact moment SUVs became a mainstay of personal transportation. But the 2023 reality is that oversized cars with a high-ride driving position and enhanced ground clearance are getting the lion's share of the roads. The Sport Utility Vehicle has come a long way from the humble blue-collared multitool it started life many decades ago to a luxury automobile with accommodation for seven occupants.

15 photos Photo: YouTube/Sam Carlegion