Independent Artist Shows Dodge How the New Challenger Should Look

Despite being one of the oldest cars still in production, with the third-gen assembly commencing in 2008, the Dodge Challenger is still a popular model among the muscle car crowd. That's mainly because the (now) Stellantis-owned brand has constantly upgraded it over the years.
It's mostly the Hellcat versions that matter, as well as the two Demons, namely the original one and the 170 that broke cover a couple of months ago with unbelievable power and neck-snapping performance. The new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has a whopping 900 hp (913 ps/671 kW) and 810 lb-ft (1,098 Nm) of torque produced by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 when it runs on E10. Fill the tank with E85, and see those numbers climb to 1,025 hp (1,040 ps/764 kW) and 945 lb-ft (1,281 Nm).
If you can't tell, that's more power on tap than what the original Bugatti Veyron had, and mastering it is obviously tricky, as anyone who wants to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 1.66 seconds, according to the official spec sheet, will have to be very familiar with it. Good weather conditions are required too, and if you tick both boxes, then you will see it deal with the quarter mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph (243.28 kph). Dodge claims it can pull a little over 2G during acceleration. The muscle car has a very devilish price tag attached to it, which is $96,666, excluding destination.
Like it or not, Dodge's muscle car future seems to be electric. They've already taken a first step in this direction with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept showcased last year, which looks like a vehicle from the near future with design cues inspired by some of the company's past models. It's a sign of things to come, with up to 670 hp (679 ps/500 kW) on tap and an 800-volt SRT Banshee powertrain to join it. Due to the electric thrust, it should be even faster than the latest Demon 170 in the top-of-the-line configuration, a true supercar killer on a good day, if you will.
The idea of Dodge planning an electric muscle car has given rendering artists a blank canvas. Thus, we've seen numerous takes on it since last summer when the study premiered, and one of the latest that we crossed paths with is also one of the most exciting. It has al.yasid on Instagram behind it and showcases an appealing design proposal that goes beyond giving it new front and rear ends. With a few stylistic tweaks, we reckon it would be a very sexy beast, and given an all-quiet powertrain, one that would be future-proof. But would you be interested in a Challenger/Charger EV that looks like this?
