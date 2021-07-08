The Cortes Campers Travel Trailer Is Built to Last, Smart, Lightweight, Pretty

Impeccable 1989 Testarossa Is Most Surprisingly Patriotic Ferrari in the U.S.

Every year, the good people in the United States of America celebrate Independence Day on the 4th of July. In the spirit of this holiday, here is what is probably the most surprisingly patriotic Ferrari in the country. 21 photos



As of the time of press, bidding sits at $76,872, with three more days to go into the auction. Bring a Trailer, the auction platform for cars and assorted auto stuff, is the go-to place for some of the most awesome, awesomely weird or rare vehicles these days. That said, even by these high standards, this Ferrari is proving a divisive listing : an impeccable 1989 Testarossa with very few miles and the most surprising and just plain strange paintjob.Of course, painting your expensive car in any country’s flag is bound to get attention , goodbad. Some people will like it and applaud you for it, others will criticize and lash out. In the end, it’s a matter of taste , though it should be no one’s business what someone else does with their money – or the stuff they buy with it.That said, the paintjob on this Testarossa is impressive in terms of quality and how well it has aged. The listing notes that it was the original owner who got it, though it doesn’t mention a year. Bought in 1990, the 1989 model has just recently traded hands, when the original owner sold it to a Delaware dealership, which, in turn, is now offering it to the highest bidder on BaT.Not only does the Ferrari come with just 6,000 miles (9,656 km) on the odo, but it is in impeccable condition. The interior, showing some signs of wear only on the driver side, has been kept original, in tan and brown leather, including the original Ferrari mats. Features include AC, power windows, retractable three-point seat belts, and an Alpine AM/FM head unit with integrated CD player.Power comes from a 390 hp (385 bhp) 4.9-liter flat-12 paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Documentation provided mentions an engine-out timing-belt service performed in April this year, with a recipe included as further proof. The Ferrari is offered with factory documentation, a clean Carfax and a clean Indiana title.As of the time of press, bidding sits at $76,872, with three more days to go into the auction.

