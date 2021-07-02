4 Aprilia Tuono 660 Revealed as a Baby RS, Going After Young Blood

Embrace the Italian Racing Spirit With This Aprilia RS250 Loris Reggiani Replica

As you browse this article's photo gallery, you will be greeted by one of only 500 RS250 Loris Reggiani Replicas produced by Aprilia back in 1995.



On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 28 pound-feet (38 Nm) will be accomplished at 10,750 spins. The force makes its way to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission, enabling the



An aluminum twin spar frame s tasked with holding the powertrain components in place, and it rolls on five-spoke hoops with a diameter of 17 inches on both ends. The Italian gem will tip the scales at a mere 311 pounds (141 kg) before receiving any of the necessary fluids. Long story short, this sexy thing is a force to be reckoned with, alright?



On that note, we have the pleasure of introducing you to an RS250 Loris Reggiani Replica that’s searching for a new home at no reserve. The ongoing auction is happening on



However, the bike you’re seeing here is a little different to a factory-spec beast developed by the



Additionally, the engine was thoroughly rebuilt using new spark plugs and pistons, as well as ported cylinder heads, a higher-spec crankshaft and fresh valves. The mill exhales a bit more freely via an aftermarket exhaust system that wears a pair of carbon-clad Arrow mufflers. Last but not least, extra stopping power is achieved thanks to premium front brake discs from BrakeTech. The mechanical predator comes equipped with a two-stroke 249cc V-twin powerplant that boasts a healthy compression ratio of 13.2:1. Despite its tiny displacement, the liquid-cooled fiend is capable of producing as much as 70 hp at around 11,900 rpm.On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 28 pound-feet (38 Nm) will be accomplished at 10,750 spins. The force makes its way to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission, enabling the RS250 to cover the quarter-mile distance in 12.5 seconds at 107 mph (172 kph). Moreover, its top speed is rated at a generous 130 mph (209 kph).An aluminum twin spar frame s tasked with holding the powertrain components in place, and it rolls on five-spoke hoops with a diameter of 17 inches on both ends. The Italian gem will tip the scales at a mere 311 pounds (141 kg) before receiving any of the necessary fluids. Long story short, this sexy thing is a force to be reckoned with, alright?On that note, we have the pleasure of introducing you to an RS250 Loris Reggiani Replica that’s searching for a new home at no reserve. The ongoing auction is happening on Bring A Trailer , where you’ll be able to place your bids until Thursday, July 8. At this time, the top bidder is offering a hefty $11,000 to get their hands on Aprilia’s limited-edition treasure.However, the bike you’re seeing here is a little different to a factory-spec beast developed by the House of Noale . In terms of suspension, it features a ‘99 MY RS250 Cup’s inverted forks up front and a top-grade Penske Racing monoshock on the other end. The wheels have been enveloped in high-performance rubber from Dunlop’s inventory, while an aluminum subframe and several titanium goodies help to reduce the motorcycle’s dry weight to 302 pounds (137 kg).Additionally, the engine was thoroughly rebuilt using new spark plugs and pistons, as well as ported cylinder heads, a higher-spec crankshaft and fresh valves. The mill exhales a bit more freely via an aftermarket exhaust system that wears a pair of carbon-clad Arrow mufflers. Last but not least, extra stopping power is achieved thanks to premium front brake discs from BrakeTech.

