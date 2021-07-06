Evel Knievel’s Iconic Stratocycle Is About to Cross the Auction Block

He’s the man who inspired generations of dreamers and daredevils, proof that no dream is impossible and no obstacle big enough; yes, we're talking about Evel Knievel. Come July 16, one lucky rider can do a bit more than simply find inspiration in Knievel’s feats: he or she can also ride one of his iconic rides.
On July 16, Heritage Auctions is hosting an Entertainment Memorabilia sale, and it includes a little bit of everything for every fan of every genre. In between Marilyn Monroe’s personal items and movie wardrobe, Star Trek costume pieces, movie art and books, and the actual 1949 Academy Award for Best Special Effects that went to Mighty Joe Young is one of Evel Knievel’s instantly recognizable motorcycles.
It is also the only used Evel Knievel motorcycle ever to hit the auction block, giving it an even more special aura.
Also known as the Stratocycle, it featured in the 1977 film Viva Knievel!, which saw Knievel’s big-screen debut as himself, but in a fictional story. It was the getaway vehicle in an action scene that saw Knievel break his friend out of a mental institution. The Stratocycle later became a toy as part of Ideal Toy Company’s Evel Knievel lineup and is currently the most valuable and collectible of the lot.
The Stratocycle is based on a 1976 Harley XLCH Sportster 1000 and features an eagle fiberglass fairing, complete with wings and the American flag motif. In hindsight, it probably looks a little silly (or a lot silly, depending on your personal taste), but back in the day, it was what you might call futuristic-looking. The bike also features custom exhaust, according to the listing. It’s been restored, with the listing mentioning a new Plexiglas windscreen and new alloy wheels.
The Stratocycle comes with a clean California registration and documentation of its provenance. It was sold by Harley Davidson to Warner Bros. and then, once production was over, to Rich Budelier Company, the company that usually provided vehicles for Warner Bros movies. It comes with the note that Warner Bros handed it over with, reading, “Used in Evil [sic] Knievel Movie. To be sold for $500. No freight per Tom Bolfert...4A20750H6 Note 1976 bike.”
Bidding starts at $100,000.
