Numbers-Matching 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120 Makes Its Way to Auction

If you live in the United States, we can probably skip introducing you to Bring A Trailer. Browsing through the live auctions on this website will reveal a numbers-matching 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120 that’s going under the hammer as we speak. For the time being, you’d need a little over eight grand to top the current bid, and you may do so until Thursday, July 8.



Under previous ownership, the



Triumph’s ‘70 MY wonder is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin mill, which packs two Amal carburetors and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. The air-cooled fiend’s peak horsepower figure is just shy of 50 ponies, while a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox is responsible for routing this force to a chain final drive.



When it comes to quintessential cult classics produced on British soil, Triumph 's legendary Bonneville lineup holds a special place in many riders' hearts. In our day and age, the vast majority of moto-loving petrolheads would be thrilled to see a retro Bonnie parked in their driveway, and online bidding platforms provide the perfect opportunity to hunt down for these gems.If you live in the United States, we can probably skip introducing you to Bring A Trailer. Browsing through the live auctions on this website will reveal a numbers-matching 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120 that's going under the hammer as we speak. For the time being, you'd need a little over eight grand to top the current bid, and you may do so until Thursday, July 8.Under previous ownership, the bike received a youthful coat of maroon paintwork, as well as retuned carbs, a new petcock and overhauled suspension modules. For optimal performance, the machine's powertrain components have all been subjected to a comprehensive service. Now that we've talked about the minor adjustments found on this old-school Bonnie, let's examine some of its mechanical characteristics.Triumph's '70 MY wonder is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin mill, which packs two Amal carburetors and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. The air-cooled fiend's peak horsepower figure is just shy of 50 ponies, while a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox is responsible for routing this force to a chain final drive.At the front, the entire structure is supported by a pair of telescopic forks, along with dual Girling shock absorbers on the opposite end. Prior to receiving any of the vital fluids, the mighty Bonneville will tip the scales at a mere 363 pounds (165 kg). Without going into any other details, it's perfectly reasonable to conclude that you've got some solid reasons to check this thing out!

