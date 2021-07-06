Neil Peart's Entire Car Collection, Including a Lambo Miura, Heads to Auction

Neil Peart, who passed away in early 2020, aged 67, was best known as the drummer and primary lyricist of the rock band Rush. But he was also a car enthusiast and amassed a collection that includes iconic classics such as the Jaguar E-Type, Aston Martin DB5, Lamborghini Miura, and the Chevrolet Corvette C3. Now that he's no longer with us, his cars are being auctioned off through Gooding & Company at the Pebble Beach Auctions on August 14–15, 2021.
The lot includes no fewer than seven classics, starting with a rare 1963 C3 Corvette. A split-window coupe fitted with a four-speed manual gearbox, the Corvette has been restored before joining the Peart collection in 2011 and appears to be in mint condition. Finished in silver and fitted with a 5.4-liter V8, it's one of the upcoming event's highlights.
The same goes for Neil's 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S. A late version of the S introduced just before Lambo unveiled the SV, this Miura is also painted in Peart's favorite silver hue. It's one of only 338 units built and comes with a 4.0-liter V12 engine behind the seats.
But the Miura isn't the only Italian supercar offered here. Peart also owned a couple of Maseratis, including a silver-painted 1973 Ghibli SS. A front-engined design with a 4.9-liter V8 under the hood, the Ghibli SS was a notable rival for iconic Ferrari Daytona back in the early 1970s.
Neil's second Maserati was a Mistral Spider from 1965. Also painted in silver, the Mistral is actually the predecessor of the Ghibli, having been produced from 1963 to 1970. But unlike the more famous coupe, the Mistral came with inline-six engines under the hood. Like every vehicle in this lot, the Mistral is in excellent condition inside and out.
Moving over to the British part of the collection, we have James Bond's favorite grand tourer: the Aston Martin DB5. A car worth millions in tip-top shape, the 1964 DB5 looks like it just left the factory. And it is, of course, finished in silver. Then there's a 1964 Jaguar E-Type, a very desirable Series I model fitted with the early 3.8-liter inline-six. This one features a few upgrades, including a Tremec five-speed gearbox, a lightweight flywheel, and Wilwood disc brakes.
Finally, the only American and non-silver car in Peart's collection, is a 1964 Shelby Cobra. A black roadster with a matching interior, this Cobra features the 4.7-liter Ford V8 engine and a side-exiting exhaust. It's been restored in the mid-2000s, and it should change hands for more than $1 million.
If you're a fan of the band Rush or Mr. Peart's drumming skills, it's the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a piece of progressive rock history.
The same goes for Neil's 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S. A late version of the S introduced just before Lambo unveiled the SV, this Miura is also painted in Peart's favorite silver hue. It's one of only 338 units built and comes with a 4.0-liter V12 engine behind the seats.
But the Miura isn't the only Italian supercar offered here. Peart also owned a couple of Maseratis, including a silver-painted 1973 Ghibli SS. A front-engined design with a 4.9-liter V8 under the hood, the Ghibli SS was a notable rival for iconic Ferrari Daytona back in the early 1970s.
Neil's second Maserati was a Mistral Spider from 1965. Also painted in silver, the Mistral is actually the predecessor of the Ghibli, having been produced from 1963 to 1970. But unlike the more famous coupe, the Mistral came with inline-six engines under the hood. Like every vehicle in this lot, the Mistral is in excellent condition inside and out.
Moving over to the British part of the collection, we have James Bond's favorite grand tourer: the Aston Martin DB5. A car worth millions in tip-top shape, the 1964 DB5 looks like it just left the factory. And it is, of course, finished in silver. Then there's a 1964 Jaguar E-Type, a very desirable Series I model fitted with the early 3.8-liter inline-six. This one features a few upgrades, including a Tremec five-speed gearbox, a lightweight flywheel, and Wilwood disc brakes.
Finally, the only American and non-silver car in Peart's collection, is a 1964 Shelby Cobra. A black roadster with a matching interior, this Cobra features the 4.7-liter Ford V8 engine and a side-exiting exhaust. It's been restored in the mid-2000s, and it should change hands for more than $1 million.
If you're a fan of the band Rush or Mr. Peart's drumming skills, it's the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a piece of progressive rock history.