Imagined Alfa Romeo 'Montreal' Exudes a Casual Mix of Vintage and Modern Daringness

Neglected for years but set for a significant resurgence under Stellantis, Alfa Romeo will unveil its latest creation on August 31, and it's hitting all the right tunes with its first supercar in over a decade and a half. So, what if the company also continues that trend with a more affordable sports car?
The premium Italian automaker is finally close to unveiling something truly special – and it's been hinting at greatness since the final days of 2022. Now, of course, the teaser campaign is kicking into high gear, with Alfa Romeo even taking the bread and butter from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators with a dare for people to imagine "the most beautiful car in the world" with the help of artificial intelligence design tools.
As far as we know, the first Alfa Romeo supercar in 16 years will present a modern ode to both the stunning Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione from the late 2000s, as well as the legendary T33 Stradale from the 1960s, and will be a creation "born through the courage and passion of a team striving to make a dream become reality." According to the rumor mill, there will be just 333 examples of the ultra-exclusive model, and there's yet to be any knowledge of the powertrain.
Setting aside the many rumors, which talk of a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 (from Quadrifoglios) mixed with a Formula One-inspired hybrid drivetrain (after all, they're competing in F1, right?), there's no way of knowing if this new model is a coupe or sedan or convertible, a four-door or two-door affair, a 2+2 or a two-seater. However, we do know that its exclusivity will attract a very steep price format, making it tower above the Giulia, Stelvio, and newly minted Tonale from a stratospheric distance.
As such, no wonder some people think that Alfa Romeo needs to make this a success and then piggyback on the hype wave with a more affordable sports car tucked immediately above the Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale triumvirate. And some of them even take matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
The virtual artist tucked behind the AscarissDesign moniker on social media has a big craving for something Italian and cool. Of course, Alfa Romeo does the perfect trick after he first imagined a Lancia compact crossover SUV (no worries, that one is also embedded below for our guilty viewing pleasure). Thus, his sporty Alfa Romeo vision is focused on the rebirth of the 'Montreal' nameplate – a fashionable 2+2 sports coupe produced during the 1970s.
With an eye toward the future of Alfa Romeo design brought by the new Tonale styling and with another on what made the sports car by Marcello Gandini (done when he was at Bertone) stand out in any crowd, this reinvented Alfa Romeo Montreal is a lovely mix of vintage and modern daringness. Cool, right? So, how about the powertrain? Since they're growing an eco conscience, it should be somehting plug-in hybrid, for example Tonale's eQ4 Plug-In Hybrid mill with 280 hp could be a perfect choice - albeit with a little more oopmh in the 300 to 350 pony range!
