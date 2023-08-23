"Most Beautiful Car in the World" – Alfa Romeo Asks People To Imagine the Supercar With AI

Alfa Romeo is inching closer to the debut of its first supercar in more than 16 years. The model will be unveiled at the end of this month. But before that happens, the Italian carmaker is making a suggestion to enthusiasts: to imagine it with the help of artificial intelligence.
The Italians are playing tricks on the minds of those who have been waiting to see this car for over 16 years and publish a photo gallery of spectacular renderings.
Modesty has never been a virtue for Alfa Romeo. So they come up with a proposition: enthusiasts should imagine what they call "the most beautiful car in the world" using artificial intelligence. That is the tag that Jeremy Clarkson used for the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione during BBC’s Top Gear, but the carmaker hopes to switch crowns.
And we do know that the 8C, revealed at the Mondial de l'Automobile back in 2006, is going to be a muse for the upcoming supercar in terms of design. And so will the legendary T33 Stradale from the 1960s.
Alfa Romeo confirms that the supercar will be unveiled on August 31. They describe it as a creation which was "born through the courage and passion of a team striving to make a dream become reality."
Will it look futuristic or nostalgic? they ask. Classic or contemporary? 4 or 2 doors? Sleek or steampunk? Red or green? No, they are not looking for design inspiration with just one week left to the official presentation. The move is just part of the buildup ahead of the event scheduled to happen next week. The best submissions will be shared on Alfa’s Instagram account.
The limited-run model does have a name, but that is classified information as well. It should reportedly be called either the 6C or 333. The 6 would be a reference to the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, which should be integrated in a Formula One-inspired drivetrain. Meanwhile, the 333 would be a hint to the iconic T33 Stradale from more than half a century ago. Alfa Romeo will only build 333 examples of its super-exclusive supercar.
The carmaker has great expectations regarding the first supercar that they roll out in more than a decade and a half. Alfa’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, said that the model would be sold out by the time he actually unveiled it. And it would happen – he explained – because it would be iconic and super sexy.
No word on any reservations just yet, though. We are to find out more next week, during the premiere that will be streamed live from the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy.
The Italians claim that the design and specifications are highly classified. And indeed, there is no confirmation on the powertrain. But they give consolation to those who are holding their breath to see the supercar, inviting them to imagine what the model will look like.
