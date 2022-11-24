If Not for That Cool Stealth Wrap, a Lambo Aventador SVJ Might Pass by Unnoticed

Everyone is currently expecting the fresh Lambo Huracan Sterrato to come out at Art Basel Miami Beach to play with the Porsche 911 Dakar in a fashionable rock-crawling, dune-bashing mode.
Also, most other folks are hoping the incoming Aventador successor will be as bonkers, prolific, and timeless as the mid-engine V12 supercar that recently ended its lengthy, 11-year production run. Well, there are also exceptions, such as the aftermarket realm, which prefers to play with the examples that are already available on the market.
Such is the case with the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest (in a positive way) car vinyl wrap artists out there, as they will stop at nothing to portray their clients’ vision. This design is not necessarily outrageous in itself, as we are dealing with a custom-made 3M Films Stealth Black Camo wrap on this Lambo, but the Aventador still screams for attention, nonetheless.
I am not sure how to pinpoint the exact feature that makes this supercar stand out in any crowd. Could it be the still-bonkers V12 powertrain? Or maybe it is the crazy wedge-shaped exotic design that never gets old and only ages like fine wine? Perhaps it’s the combination of the wrap design and those ritzy gold wheels that are evenly matched by the humongous brake calipers. Who knows?
It is safe to say, though, that in the right hands of professionals, this Lamborghini Aventador can only shine and will not pass by inconspicuously even at night. As for the exact technical specifications, this is an SVJ build, the Super Veloce Jota model that may just be the most popular in a big crowd of variants (LP 700-4 coupe and Roadster, SuperVeloce 750-4 coupe and Roadster, S coupe and Roadster, Ultimae, etc.).
So, it is pretty safe to assume the V12 is churning out no less than 759 hp (770 ps), enough to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. Cool, right?
