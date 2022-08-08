Hyper's Ultra 40 E-Bike Is a Low-Budget Fat-Tire Beast Looking To Land in Your Garage

Folks, Hyper Bike, is a team that I recently ran across, and how glad am I that I did. Why? Simply because upon discovering this manufacturer, I started to also get to know the work that they achieve. Having been around since 1990 and focused primarily on BMX bikes, you can bet that their machines can take a beating.
One such creature is the Ultra 40, a seemingly small e-bike with the ability to do much more than its size would imply. For example, this bugger is built using an aluminum frame that may look rather bare, but within it is hidden the magic that makes this $1,200 (€1,175 at current exchange rates) EV what it is.
The first thing you need to consider when looking at a bicycle is what terrain you'll use it on. Why is this important? Simply because some bikes are not built to withstand the pressures of off-road terrain. It's why you don't see beach cruisers bombing it downhill and why a full suspension bike is not favorable in an urban setting.
I want you to pretend that you dropped the $1,200 on this bugger and ended up with a fat tire e-bike in your garage. So, what now? Well, here's where you discover just how much fun a 250-watt motor can bring and how much easier your cycling experience may be because of its presence on the rear hub. It's this feature alone that will be responsible for pedal assistance up to 20 mph (32 kph). Anything beyond that is all you.
What I found rather neat, and one reason I chose to bring this trinket to light, is because of the way the frame is shaped, in particular, the down tube. Integrated into the aluminum casing will be a removable battery with 10.4-amp-hours of juice, and while it may sound like a decent amount, it's only good for up to 20 miles (32 kilometers) of range. Yet, the bike's price does leave room for another battery pack, just in case you work further than 10 miles away.
More comfort is added in the shape of a suspension fork, boasting an unknown amount of travel and from an unspecified brand, a trait commonly encountered among Chinese components. Then there's the comfort the fat tires bring, but that's pretty self-explanatory. Since this tire style typically makes it harder to pedal, you'll be glad you have the electric goods mounted to the rear. Best of all, once the battery drains, you should be able to use this EV like any other bicycle, just a slightly more stylish one.
At the end of the day, not all e-bikes are equal, but if you're searching for a trinket that can do more than just stick to asphalt, is electric, and won't rip a hole in your bank account, then the Ultra 40 is one trinket that can be considered.
