Gin X Hybrid E-Bike Packs High-End Features in a Budget-Friendly Package

If you want a good electric bicycle that won’t break the bank and can tackle both city roads and hills, you might want to take a look at the Gin X hybrid e-bike, which claims to offer high-end features at a budget-friendly price.
Gin is a U.K.-based startup and its city commuter boasts some competitive features, with the Gin X being the company’s flagship. The two-wheeler has a 6061 aluminum alloy frame and weighs 19 kg (41 lb). It comes with integrated lights, an IP66 water resistance rating, and 27.5 all-terrain wheels with CST quick-release tires. The bike can accommodate riders with heights between 5.31 and 6.26 ft (1.62 and 1.91 m) and has a maximum payload capacity of 130 kg (286 lb).
The 7-speeder packs a Shimano Altus derailleur, Zoom hydraulic brakes, adjustable and lockout front suspension, and a rust-resistant KMC chain.
As for electronic components, the hybrid e-bike is powered by a 250W brushless Bafang motor, offers five pedal-assist boost modes, and comes with a thumb throttle. Gin X can hit a top speed of 32 mph (51 kph). The two-wheeler is pretty impressive in terms of range as well, packing a 48V/615Wh battery that is integrated into the downtube. Gin claims the battery offers more than 75 miles (120 km) of range per charge and needs up to six hours to get back to 100 percent full.
All of the above make for an appealing package when it comes to e-bike features, but that’s not the only good news with the Gin X. What makes this city commuter even more competitive is the fact that it offers all the aforementioned for a real decent price of just £1,090 (around $1,300), which is a bargain. You can order the Gin X hybrid e-bike on the manufacturer’s website and also add a few useful accessories if you like, such as a pannier and a rack.
Check out the Gin X in action in the video below.
