Lectric Rolls Out a New Battery for Its XP Folding E-Bikes, Increases Range by 45 Percent

Phoenix-based e-bike manufacturer Lectric eBikes rolled out a new battery for its folding, electric wheelers, which promises to increase the bikes' range by 45 percent.
Lectric’s best-selling series of bikes is the XP, advertised by the company as the most popular e-bike model in the nation and its flagship product. The XP 2.0 was launched last May and it offered a good range even with its standard 9.6 Ah/460 Wh battery, boasting more than 45 miles (72 km) per charge. But now Lectric increases the range of the XP 2.0 even more with its new, long-range battery.
The folding e-bike is also available in step-thru versions (in both black and white) with the new battery, which has been upgraded to a 14Ah/672 Wh one that offers longer ranges of up to 65 miles (104 km) per charge. Other than that, the flagship XP 2.0 keeps its fat tires, adjustable front fork suspension, the 500W motor with 850W of peak power, its five pedal-assist levels, and Class 2 and Class 3 capabilities. The e-bike has a maximum payload capacity of 330 lb (150 kg) and can carry 75 lb (34 kg) on its rear rack alone.
Another great thing about Lectric’s new long-range battery is that is also compatible with the manufacturer’s XP 1.0 model. However, XPremium and XP Lite bike owners are not as lucky for now. But back to customers with compatible XP bikes, they can either choose to get the battery upgrade at checkout and pay $200 extra for it, or they can buy the battery separately for $500 and have it shipped within a week. The XP 2.0 bikes with the upgraded battery are priced at $1,200.
With the long-range battery coming in the same dimensions as the standard battery, it can easily slide into the frame, so installing it or removing it is a breeze. The new battery requires between four to six hours to fully charge, using 2A amperage.
