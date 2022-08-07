Italian-Made SmartEBike With Solar Panels on the Roof Wants to Change the Street Food Game

Just like everyone else, the street food vehicle industry is also changing, striving to make that switch towards greener, more sustainable solutions. One such alternative is offered by SmartEbike, an Italian company that boasts of being the world’s first and only one to produce front-wheel drive e-bikes with incorporated photovoltaic panels in their telescopic roof.
SmartEbike’s wheelers are advertised as fashionable, reliable, high-quality, and versatile, being available in various configurations, depending on your business model. You can use them to sell anything from ice cream and coffee to beer, crepes, aperitifs, and more.
Engineered to be able to reach places that are otherwise inaccessible to classic motor vehicles, these smart cargo e-bikes (which are, in fact, three-wheelers), are assembled in Italy and feature an insulated, customizable body made of fiberglass. You can opt for the color of your choice for the body. The street food bikes come with a fully electric telescopic sunroof, worktop LED lighting, electric and pedal-assisted propulsion, and photovoltaic panels on the roof, which ensure an autonomy of up to 15 hours on sunny days and up to 10 hours otherwise.
The SmartEbike wheeler measures 160 cm (62.9”) in length, 108 cm (42.5”) in width, and 130 cm (51.1”) in height with the roof closed. The telescopic roof takes 25 seconds to close. It comes with shelves inside to store various items.
A telescopic display allows you to check the battery level, the beverage compartment temperature, and more. Charging the two gel batteries via a 220V charger takes seven to eight hours.
SmartEbike sells its sustainable street food vehicle both as a Full model and an Easy model. The latter is available in two versions: one that allows for easy pedaling and looks just like the Full version but without the telescopic canopy, and a push version, which is basically just the food cart.
SmartEbike is now looking for funding on Indiegogo. You can rent the vehicle for one day for approximately $800, but you have to live in the U.S., U.K., or the EU.
