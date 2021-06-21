Hulking 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Won't Impress Anyone With Its EPA Fuel Economy

When it was introduced back in March, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was heralded as the company’s brand-new flagship. It boasts an impressively luxurious SUV construction based on the underpinnings of a successful pickup truck, as well as perks such as best-in-class towing and passenger volume. So, does it come out surprising that EPA’s fuel economy ratings are decidedly low?
The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer twins come to the table with just about everything Jeep can muster up. Iconic branding, lots of 4x4 prowess, a modern design, touches of luxury, as well as up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of ground clearance, and a towing capability of no less than 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms) are all on the agenda.
Naturally, one has to assume that some compromises had to be made. It’s the way the world revolves. For example, one has to shell out no less than $87,590 for a Series I Grand Wagoneer and the top-of-the-line Series III neatly surpasses the $100k threshold with an MSRP of no less than $103,995. That’s clearly not the flip side of the coin for getting the biggest Jeep of them all with a powerful 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine that’s capable of 471 horsepower and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm).
And now the EPA has also released its fuel economy ratings for the mill and probably no one will be positively impressed by them. But, then again, when one ponders shelling out that kind of cash for an SUV will probably have the means to support an average annual fuel cost of $3,750, right?
That’s according to the official ratings of 13 (city), 19 (highway), and 15 mpg (combined) for the 2WD version, as well as the almost identical figures of 13/18/15 mpg for the all-wheel-drive version. And it translates to just 18/12.4/15.7 liters per 100 km and 18/13/15.7 l/100 km for the Euro folks who might feel bad about not getting the flagship across the Atlantic.
