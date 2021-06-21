Boeing's Largest 737 MAX Airplane Takes to the Sky for the First Time

On Friday, June 18th, the largest airplane in the 737 MAX family successfully completed its first flight. The aircraft took to the sky from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, at 10:07 a.m. EDT and landed two and a half hours later at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Launched back in 2017, the 737-10 was designed to compete with the Airbus A321neo in the narrowbody jet market segment. After receiving 240 orders and commitments from more than ten customers, the airplane was scheduled to go into service last year, but we will not see it up in the sky with passengers until 2023.
Friday's flight marks the beginning of a comprehensive test program for the 737-10. Boeing's next step is aimed at collaborating with regulators to certify the plane before it enters service.
"The 737-10 is an important part of our customers' fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency, and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane," said Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
The 737-10 will be capable of carrying up to 230 passengers and will have a range of 6,110 kilometers (3,799 miles). It will also come with some environmental enhancements, such as reduced carbon emissions by 14 percent and 50 percent less noise when compared to the current Next-Generation 737.
In comparison to the 737 MAX 9, it has a fuselage stretch of 168 cm (66 inches) and levered main landing gear. Other improvements include a variable exit limit rating mid-exit door, a lighter flat aft pressure bulkhead, and a redesigned wing for low-speed drag reduction.
Similar to other 737 MAX variants, it features CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, bigger flight deck displays, Boeing Sky Interior, and other improvements.
According to 737 Chief Pilot Capt. Jennifer Henderson, the aircraft's maiden flight went as planned. "The profile we flew allowed us to test the airplane's systems, flight controls, and handling qualities, all of which checked out exactly as we expected."
