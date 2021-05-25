2022 Jeep Wagoneer Configurator Goes Live, Four Trim Levels Offered

Unveiled earlier this year to mixed reviews because of the styling, the Wagoneer is available to configure from $68,590 for the rear-wheel-drive Series II base trim. Four-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally, and it’s worth every buck considering the heft of the body-on-frame SUV.
According to the build-your-own tool, the Wagoneer Series II comes standard with 20-inch wheels, a wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, active lane management, and three-row seating. The most noteworthy options include the Advanced All-Terrain Package with off-road wheels and the 10.25-inch front passenger display.
Moving over to the Grand Wagoneer, the base trim is called Series I, and it’s nicely equipped right off the bat, which shouldn't surprise anyone since it starts from $87,590. Highlights consist of the Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping for a smooth ride, a 19-speaker audio system from McIntosh, heating and ventilation for the 24-way power seats, massage function, Nappa leather upholstery, a gloss-black roof, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and 12-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment.
The Grand Wagoneer comes exclusively with four-wheel drive, and the powerplant of choice for every single trim is the 6.4-liter HEMI. The more affordable Wagoneer makes do with the 5.7-liter HEMI eTorque, which is mated to a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission.
Shared with the Ram 1500 pickup truck, the mild-hybrid 5.7er is rated at 392 horsepower and 404 pound-feet (548 Nm) of torque. The all-motor 6.4er levels up to 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm) of torque, which is adequate for a family-sized utility vehicle with luxurious touches.
The most the competition has to offer is either a small-block V8 or a twin-turbo V6. Thanks to forced induction, the six-pot engine in the Lincoln Navigator has the upper hand in terms of torque, namely 510 pound-feet (692 Nm) as long as you fill ‘er up with premium gasoline. The larger HEMI V8 mill also requires premium gasoline, according to the owner’s manual.
Less expensive than both the Navigator and Cadillac Escalade, the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are expected to arrive at dealers this summer. Codenamed WS, the full-sized twins are manufactured in Warren, Michigan, where Stellantis also produces the fourth-gen Ram 1500 Classic.
