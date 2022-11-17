Honda ZR-V Japan Deliveries Will Start in April 2023 from Just $21k

autoevolution
Honda is one of the few automakers that has been doing great this year, at least in terms of model introductions.
In reverse chronological order, we just witnessed the official reveal of the eleventh-generation Accord mid-size sedan, of the three-row Pilot mid-size crossover, or the pricing announcement for the 2023 Civic Type R. Earlier this year there was also a lot of CUV commotion to the tune of the all-new, best-selling CR-V and the latest iteration of the HR-V, now a different model from the global version.

Internationally, the newest HR-V is now a brand-new, Civic-derived vehicle called ZR-V. And, speaking of the latter, Honda wants to keep the momentum going in 2023, as well. As such, the company has already announced it will begin the sales of the all-new ZR-V at home in Japan in April next year. That is fairly later than in North America (HR-V), but to be fair, it does have a couple of advantages.

First, the cheapest version, dubbed ‘X’ and equipped with the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine (instead of the HR-V’s 2.0-liter with 158 hp), costs 2,949,100 yen – which translates to $21,132 at the current exchange rate, which is slightly below the U.S. MSRP of $24,895 with the $1,245 destination charge included. The JDM version can also be had with 4WD from 3,169,100 yen ($22,709), for example.

Plus, Honda also offers e:HEV X and Z versions with the direct-injection 2.0-liter plus two electric motors, and the hybrid ZR-V can also be had with FWD and 4WD from 3,298,900 yen and 3,518,900 yen, respectively. That is $23,635 and $25,214 for anyone interested in a comparison. As for perks, the ZR-V has plentiful features, including a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system, which is standard equipment on the ‘Z’ grades, along with a completely new (optional) color dubbed Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic.

