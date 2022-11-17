2023 Honda HR-V Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award

More on this:

1 IIHS Gives 2023 Acura Integra Highest Possible Safety Award

2 Honda NSX Ends Production, Final Example Is This 2022 Acura NSX Type S

3 Here’s How the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Made at the Yorii Plant in Japan

4 2023 Acura TLX Adds Peace of Mind and Value With New Complimentary Services

5 2023 Honda Civic Type R Races FK8 CTR, Ford Focus RS, and VW Golf R, Mixed Results Ensue