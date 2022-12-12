Honda's Adorable Electric Minivan Costs Less Than $10,000 and Packs the Whole World Inside

Honda is not among the carmakers with the most ambitious electrification plans, but its latest vehicle launch in Japan will surely become a hit. The electric version of the Honda N-Van has very aggressive pricing, aiming to make it as affordable as its ICE cousins.
Everybody knows Japanese carmakers aren’t rushing to jump on the EV bandwagon. And even when they do, they barely tip their toes into this increasingly crowded space. One reason this is happening is that customers don’t like electric vehicles very much in their home market. You’d say this is the same as in the U.S., but no, it’s far worse. While 2.5% of vehicles sold in the U.S. are powered by a battery, only 1% of those in Japan are electric. Meanwhile, the global average is 8.3%, with China and Europe in the lead.
That’s why Honda considered a very aggressive price policy for its Kei electric minivan. Based on the 11.1-ft (3.3-meter) Honda N-Van launched in 2018 with a combustion engine, the electric van sports the same impressive loading capacity and modularity. And because Honda wants it to be a success in a market that doesn’t see EVs as a solution, it priced the N-Van EV in the one million yen range, which at current exchange rates starts at roughly $7,300. The cheapest ICE-powered N-Van starts at 1.4 million yen or slightly over $10,000.
The Honda N-Van EV will launch in the spring of next year, so the final price is not yet set in stone, but it’s clear that Honda wants to win customers. Its main rivals are the Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi eK X EV, two electric minivans that retail for around 2.4 million yen ($17,500). They offer a range of about 180 km (112 miles) according to the WLTP standard, whereas Honda promises at least 200 km (124 miles).
The electric version keeps every advantage of the ICE N-Van, including the variable cabin, which can convert from a passenger van to a cargo hauler in seconds. Every seat (except the driver’s seat, I presume) can be lowered flush with the floor, providing ample space to store goods. The passenger side also doesn’t feature a B-pillar, making cargo loading much easier. And if you object to the 11-ft length, you might find it bizarre that the N-Van is also available as a camper.
