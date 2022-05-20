Nissan Unveils the Sakura, a New All-Electric Kei Car for the Japanese Market

Nissan has unveiled a new electric city car in Japan. It's called Sakura and has a range of up to 180 kilometres (112 miles). The model is designed to make EVs more affordable for customers in Japan. Sales are scheduled to start this summer.
The electric Nissan, named after the Japanese word for 'cherry blossom,' is a fairly ordinary looking kei car. It's 3.395 mm (133.7 inches) long and stays just within the power limit set by Japanese car regulators for kei cars. It measures 1,475 mm (58.1 inches) wide and 1,655 mm (65.2 inches) high.
The Nissan Sakura has a 64 hp and 195 Nm (144 lb-ft) electric motor that helps the model, which weighs just under 1,100 kilograms (2.425 lbs), reach a top speed of 130 kph (81 mph).
The battery pack is modestly sized at 20 kWh, but gives the Sakura a range of up to 180 kilometres/112 miles (WLTC, Japan). In about 40 minutes, a virtually empty battery pack can be recharged with electricity to 80% of its capacity. In disaster situations, the Sakura can power an average home with electricity for about a day.
It has three driving modes - Eco, Standard and Sport. With the e-Pedal Step function, the driver can decelerate by releasing the accelerator pedal, an action that charges the battery through regenerative braking.
The Sakura has a special method of arranging the battery cells, which allows it to have a spacious interior. The small Japanese car is equipped with the ProPILOT parking system. It automatically controls parking manoeuvres. The system takes over steering, acceleration, braking and gear shifting during parking.
The exterior design is in line with Nissan's latest-generation vehicles. Slim, triple-beam projector headlamps enhance night-time safety. The design of the aluminium wheels is inspired by decorative knots that embody traditional Japanese aesthetics. The charging port lights up when the lid is open for easy night-time use.
Customers can choose from 15 body colours, including four two-tone options that evoke the seasons.
Prices range from the equivalent of $18,000 to $22,900. However, the Japanese government provides a subsidy that brings the starting price to about $13,912 (1.78 million yen).
