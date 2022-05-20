autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

Sluggish Nissan GT-R Drags Durango Hellcat and Supercharged Camaro, Surprises Ensue

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
20 May 2022, 07:16 UTC ·
Over in the wonderful world of quarter-mile dragstrip racing, slow is an extremely relative concept. One can easily enjoy a few sluggish takeoffs past the Christmas tree if the monster gets unleashed to recoup the loss. Here is an example.
Nissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACS 19 photos
Nissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACSNissan GT-R vs Durango Hellcat vs Camaro on DRACS
While many people guide their lives based on strict rules and (or) pre-ordained sets of guidelines, one needs to throw all preconceptions down the trash bin when quarter-mile dragstrip battles are involved. Sure, expectations can still be had, but never bet on any of the drivers or their sometimes-feisty cars unless you like standing on the edge of the precipice.

Even if the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has recently prepared a feature (uploaded on May 20th, 2022) centered on a Godzilla that is rather slow off the mark compared to other peers of its Nissan GT-R kind. Perhaps that was just a ruse.

So, the channel’s latest video (embedded below) focuses on a couple of very quick eight to nine-second battles that occurred at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. The star of the show is an R35 Nissan GT-R (aka Godzilla, or “GFRX Titan Run,” as this white example is labeled), a JDM-style representative of the sports car family that’s already synonymous with incredible performance.

Right next to it sits a white and black-striped Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which is by all accounts a humongous family SUV. Alas, always expect the unexpected at the dragstrip, and this is clearly one SUV that few should dare to mess with. Even the GT-R was left behind at the green light, but the sluggish Godzilla managed to recoup the loss and snatch an 8.96s to a very impressive 9.65s win.

Then, from the 0:47 mark, it was brawl time for a traditional America vs. JDM encounter, between the GT-R Godzilla and a feisty, Magnuson supercharged Chevy Camaro LT1. The scenario was almost the same as before, with the GT-R even slower off the mark this time and then unleashing an even higher trap speed (167 mph/269 kph vs. 160 mph/257 kph) to make sure it would have a 9.4s to 9.71s fighting chance to claim victory.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Nissan GT-R R35 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat America vs Import drag race DRACS Nissan GT-R Chevrolet Camaro Magnuson
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories