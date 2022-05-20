Sluggish Nissan GT-R Drags Durango Hellcat and Supercharged Camaro, Surprises Ensue

Over in the wonderful world of quarter-mile dragstrip racing, slow is an extremely relative concept. One can easily enjoy a few sluggish takeoffs past the Christmas tree if the monster gets unleashed to recoup the loss. Here is an example.
While many people guide their lives based on strict rules and (or) pre-ordained sets of guidelines, one needs to throw all preconceptions down the trash bin when quarter-mile dragstrip battles are involved. Sure, expectations can still be had, but never bet on any of the drivers or their sometimes-feisty cars unless you like standing on the edge of the precipice.
Even if the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has recently prepared a feature (uploaded on May 20th, 2022) centered on a Godzilla that is rather slow off the mark compared to other peers of its Nissan GT-R kind. Perhaps that was just a ruse.
So, the channel’s latest video (embedded below) focuses on a couple of very quick eight to nine-second battles that occurred at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. The star of the show is an R35 Nissan GT-R (aka Godzilla, or “GFRX Titan Run,” as this white example is labeled), a JDM-style representative of the sports car family that’s already synonymous with incredible performance.
Right next to it sits a white and black-striped Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which is by all accounts a humongous family SUV. Alas, always expect the unexpected at the dragstrip, and this is clearly one SUV that few should dare to mess with. Even the GT-R was left behind at the green light, but the sluggish Godzilla managed to recoup the loss and snatch an 8.96s to a very impressive 9.65s win.
Then, from the 0:47 mark, it was brawl time for a traditional America vs. JDM encounter, between the GT-R Godzilla and a feisty, Magnuson supercharged Chevy Camaro LT1. The scenario was almost the same as before, with the GT-R even slower off the mark this time and then unleashing an even higher trap speed (167 mph/269 kph vs. 160 mph/257 kph) to make sure it would have a 9.4s to 9.71s fighting chance to claim victory.
