Nissan GT-R Goes Above, Beyond, and Under, Good Samaritans Fish It Out

A Nissan GT-R gave new meaning to the saying ‘sleeping with the fishes,’ as it went for a dive in the sea, somewhere in the Philippines.
You might be wondering what led to this unfortunate outcome, and according to supercar.fails, quoting another Instagram user, riellmarvel, who no longer has the clip and pictures embedded down below, the driver supposedly forgot to engage the handbrake.
Nothing out of the ordinary so far, until you remember that the R35 Nissan GT-R is only offered with an automatic transmission, with six speeds. If this is what happened indeed, then it means that the Japanese supercar actually rolled away into the sea, as it wasn’t in Park either. Kind of sounds like the driver put it into the sea after taking a double dose of the 'look at me' pill, doesn’t it?
On a related note, if you look closely at the pics shared in the image gallery, then you will see that two of the men giving a helping hand in pulling the car out were wearing racing suits. Thus, it starts making sense when you put two and two together, as it is likely that the driver lost control of the wheel during some kind of event, and that’s probably what made the vehicle extra moist.
Truth be told, we’ll probably never find out what happened in the seconds before the white GT-R got all wet. The aftermath, on the other hand, is clear, as it was rescued by a few good Samaritans. Well, 'rescued' may be too big a word to describe it, because it is going to need a lot of work in order to return to its initial condition. And don’t forget that this is salty water that we’re talking about, and it’s not exactly friendly to the metal bits and pieces.
