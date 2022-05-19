Nissan GT-R Goes Above, Beyond, and Under, Good Samaritans Fish It Out

More on this:

1 The JDM 2022 Nissan GT-R Is Sold Out

2 Video: Nissan GT-R Driver Has All Eyes on Him as He Pulls a Mustang, Crowd Goes Wild

3 The Nissan GT-R Is Dead Down Under, Final Copy To Be Auctioned for Charity

4 Video: Parachute Can't Save Nissan GT-R From Crashing at Houston Raceway

5 Stricter Regulations Have Silenced the Nissan GT-R in Europe, Godzilla Officially Axed