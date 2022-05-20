Mitsubishi eK X EV is the Nissan Sakura From Another Mother

We told our readers in August 2021 that Nissan and Mitsubishi would build an electric kei car together. For that, the two companies formed a joint venture called NMKV. The result of that partnership is finally here, disclosed at the same time by both companies. While Nissan’s effort was named Sakura, Mitsubishi chose a weird letter mix to christen its car: eK X EV. No, it was not Elon Musk and Grimes who decided about that.
In fact, Mitsubishi sells the eK family of kei cars in Japan. The X (Cross) EV is just the seventh, preceded by the eK X Space, eK Space, eK X, eK Wagon, eK X Space Plus Edition, and eK X Plus Edition.
The new kei car has exactly the same measures Nikkei Asia disclosed back in August 2021: it is 3.40 m (133.9 inches) long, 1.48 m (58.3 in) wide, and 1.66 m tall. We now also have its wheelbase, which is rather generous: 2.50 m (98.4 in). The regulation for kei cars made that almost obvious: their maximum length is 3.40 m, maximum width is 1.48 m, maximum height is 2 m (78.74 in) in height, and maximum power is 47 kW (63 hp). Apart from height, that is precisely what the eK X EV offers.
Torque is amazing for such a small and light vehicle: 195 Nm (143.8 pound-feet) for something that weighs between 1,060 kilograms (2,337 pounds) and 1,080 kg (2,381 lb). The luggage compartment was not informed. If it is anything like the Sakura – and it should be – the eK X EV should carry 107 liters (3.8 cubic feet) of cargo. Both vehicles carry only four people.
The 20-kWh battery pack gives the eK X EV a range of 180 km under the WLTC range that carmakers follow in Japan. That’s the same range the Nissan Sakura offers. The best thing about the tiny battery pack may be the V2L (vehicle-to-load) capacity, which will allow it to power equipment or the house in emergency cases. Neither Nissan nor Mitsubishi informed if it is liquid-cooled, but it must be. The difference between them is basically related to the dealership network, some cosmetic changes, and prices – which are just slightly diverse.
The eK X EV starts at 2,398,000 yen ($18,756 at the current exchange rate) and its higher price is 2,932,600 yen ($22,937). The Sakura starts at 2,333,100 yen ($18,248) and its most expensive derivative costs 2,940,300 yen ($22,997). With incentives, the eK X EV’s price can be as low as 1,848,000 yen ($14,454). If you miss the Mitsubishi i-MiEV, the eK X EV may be its replacement in case the Japanese carmaker decides to sell it abroad. Remember to ask Nissan for the Sakura as well: they are about the same.
