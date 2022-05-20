Mitsubishi eK X EV is the Nissan Sakura From Another Mother

We told our readers in August 2021 that Nissan and Mitsubishi would build an electric kei car together. For that, the two companies formed a joint venture called NMKV. The result of that partnership is finally here, disclosed at the same time by both companies. While Nissan’s effort was named Sakura, Mitsubishi chose a weird letter mix to christen its car: eK X EV. No, it was not Elon Musk and Grimes who decided about that.

