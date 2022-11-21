Honda Ridgeline Baja Race Truck Wins Its Class in the Baja 1000

A pretty different animal from the series-production Ridgeline, the Baja 1000-spec race truck that Honda fielded this year has taken Class 7 honors. It’s the second consecutive Baja 1000 class win for the Ridgeline, as well as the eighth class win for the Ridgeline in Baja competition.
“I couldn't be more proud of our whole team,” declared a visibly happy team owner and driver Jeff Proctor. “We've got some exciting plans coming out in the next three-four weeks.” Even though Jeff will give up driving duties next year, he’ll serve as team principal and manager.
The Japanese automaker’s Baja race truck uses a production-based V6 prepped by Honda Performance Development. It’s a similar unit to the force-fed V6 used in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 that ran in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 3.5-liter powerplant is also found in the new Acura MDX, which is twinned with the Pilot.
Revealed on November 7th, the all-new Pilot combines the aforementioned V6 with a 10-speed automatic. Codenamed J35Y8, the series-production engine cranks out 285 horsepower at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-foot (355 Nm) at 5,000 revolutions per minute. Assembled at the company’s Lincoln, Alabama plant where the Pilot is made. More than 2 million units of the Pilot have been produced stateside since 2006.
Honda premiered the second-generation Ridgeline for the 2017 model year in 2016, and since then, it performed two big updates. For starters, the six-speed automatic was replaced with a nine-speed unit. A mid-cycle refresh rolled out for the 2021 model year with a more aggressive front fascia, an increased track width (make that 20 millimeters or just under 0.8 inches), and the Honda Performance Development appearance pack.
For the 2023 model year, the Ridgeline is currently listed with a starting price of $38,800 sans destination charge. All-wheel drive is standard, and its 3.5-liter V6 belts out 280 ponies and 262 pound-foot (355 Nm).
