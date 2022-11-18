Edgy Honda S2000 Roadster Comes Back From the Dead, Albeit Only Virtually

If you ask me, the most prolific Japanese automaker these days – at least as far as the North American market is concerned – would be Honda, not Toyota.
I feel that, despite the recent big introduction of the all-new, fifth-generation Toyota Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ (as a feistier HEV or PHEV Prime), Honda better tapped into the current dreams and desires of American customers. And did so without neglecting anything.
They started earlier this year with the fresh HR-V (now different from the international model and twinned with the all-new ZR-V), continued with the best-selling CR-V compact crossover SUV, and lifted the curtain of the 2023 Civic Type R to signal that Hot Hatches are not dead. Even better, mid-size aficionados are also getting the family-oriented Pilot or a traditional, eleventh-gen Accord Hybrid Touring, among other things, such as a turbo version.
Alas, no one knows if all these real-world novelties can satisfy everyone. No worries, though, as the alternate universe of virtual automotive artists is pretty stocked with ideas, too. One of the absolute best, especially considering Mazda’s laziness in properly updating the 2023 MX-5 Miata with more than a new color, would be to give the little roadster segment an old-new jolt by way of a Honda S2000 revival.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, probably felt the same, so the pixel master is back with something cooler for his traditional CGI periplus alongside HotCars. But what could be more fabulous than an imagined all-new BMW Z4 riddled with digital geometric patterns as its styling ethos?
Well, at least as far as JDM enthusiasts are concerned, the answer is pretty simple: this yellow open-top hoot with the steering on the right side. This fresh Honda S2000 reinterpretation is also pretty angular, which kind of goes against the current design attitude of the Japanese company. Alas, it still wholeheartedly gets my CGI vote of confidence!
