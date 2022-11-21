1997 Volkswagen EuroVan Winnebago Camper Hides a Few Surprises, Sells With No Reserve

This 1997 Volkswagen Eurovan comes with the coveted Winnebago camper conversion, making it a very sought-after vehicle. It also features the more powerful 2.8-liter VR6 engine, ensuring the van would not become an obstacle in highway traffic.
The Volkswagen Eurovan was not exactly a success, being hampered by a weak engine at the start of sales. On the other hand, the camper builds based on the Eurovan thrived to the point of developing a cult following. Volkswagen offered two official versions in the U.S., one made by Westfalia and the other signed by Winnebago.
Unlike the Vanagon, the Eurovan Westfalia was only available as the Weekender, which only made it suitable for occasional camping adventures. It was essentially a people carrier with a flat-folding rear bench, a roof-top tent, a folding table, and an inverter to supply 110 volts to the plugs. For serious camper fans, the Winnebago version was the Eurovan of choice.
The Winnebago camper came with everything one might need on a road trip, including a full-featured kitchenette. This 1997 Volkswagen Eurovan Winnebago camper is a good example of what Volkswagen had to offer, and it is still a great camper van according to modern standards. It spent most of its life under the care of its original owner and was acquired by the current owner in 2021.
Setting up camp is pretty straightforward and involves extending the awning (if you choose so) and the pop-up roof (if you need more than one bed). Everything else is self-contained. The kitchenette features a two-burner stove, a refrigerator, a sink, many storage cabinets, and a folding table. The wear is visible on the window blinds, and interior blemishes are also present, which is normal for a 23-year-old van.
The 2.8-liter VR6 engine was reportedly replaced in December 2015, and several new components were installed in November 2018. This led us to believe that the replacement engine was not new. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transaxle, and the seller mentions that the transmission and torque converter were rebuilt in 2006. There are inconsistencies in the maintenance records of this van and the Carfax report, but the seller cleared that up in the Bring a Trailer listing.
