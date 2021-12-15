Honda Recalls 2022 CR-V Hybrid, 2021 Acura RDX for Driveshaft Failure

NHTSA

The supplier in question is NTN Driveshaft Anderson of Indiana, and those steel balls were fitted to the front driveshaft outboard joint sub-assembly. Honda became aware of the problem two months ago as per theBased on reproduction testing of the parts, the aforementioned balls may deform from the heat generated by the driveshaft, resulting in outboard joint sub-assembly seizure. NTN Driveshaft Anderson notes that a Tier 2 supplier produced the parts incorrectly. The unnamed supplier is said to have used an improper air/gas mixture during the manufacturing process.Due to increased wear and premature failure, Honda didn’t have a choice but to call back the Acura RDX and CR-V Hybrid. Only 279 vehicles are listed in the recall report, split between 41 units of the RDX for the 2021 model year and 238 units of the CR-V Hybrid for the 2022 model year.Owner notification is expected to begin sometime around January 24th, and the fix is rather simple. Be it a Honda or Acura dealership, the service tech will replace the right or/and left front driveshaft at no cost to the customer. Owners who have paid to have the repair completed from their own pocket will be eligible for reimbursement, according to the Japanese automaker.If you’re in the market for a CR-V, the internal combustion-only model can be yours from $25,750, while the hybrid-powered variant is $30,960 sans taxes. The Acura RDX, meanwhile, is a premium-oriented crossover with a bit more grunt from its 2.0-liter VTEC turbo four-cylinder engine. The posher sibling currently retails from $39,300 before destination charge.