Restored 1978 Honda CB550 Four Is a Genuine Stunner, Harbors New Engine Internals

After seeing this magnificent artifact, you might actually start believing in love at first sight. 39 photos



To further optimize performance, the carburetors got treated to an invigorating overhaul, while the cam chain tension, points and valves have all been adjusted for good measure. As far as the chassis upgrades are concerned, the front brake rotor was diligently refurbished, and the wheels were wrapped in a set of Kenda Challenger tires.



As regards its technical characteristics, the ‘78 MY



On the other hand, a torque output of 32 pound-feet (43 Nm) is what you’ll experience lower down the rpm range, and it moves a curb weight of 459 pounds (208 kg). When the four-banger’s oomph makes contact with the asphalt, it can result in speeds of up to 109 mph (175 kph).



The mill is embraced by a tubular steel double cradle skeleton, which rests on 35 mm telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Stopping power is provided by a single disc at the front and an expanding drum brake at the opposite pole.



This ultra-clean CB550 Four is making its way to the auction block at no reserve, and you'd need around 4,500 freedom bucks to top the current bid. If the bike just so happens to tickle your fancy, be sure to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform before December 15, as that's when the bidding deadline will commence.

