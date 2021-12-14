This Handsome 1982 Honda CBX1000 Adds Japanese Seasoning to the Sport-Touring Recipe

5 Custom Honda XBR500 “Anaconda” Is the Portrayal of Madness on Two Wheels

The Benelli 750 Sei may have been the first production bike to feature a six-cylinder engine, but the CBX is on a different level. 39 photos DOHC inline-six juggernaut that packs 24 valves, six Keihin carbs and a colossal displacement of 1,047cc.



In the neighborhood of 9,000 revs per minute, the engine is perfectly capable of feeding 98 savage ponies to a five-speed gearbox, which is connected to the rear Comstar hoop via a chain final drive. On the other hand, a respectable torque output figure of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be accomplished at around 7,500 spins.



Ultimately, the Japanese titan can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds, and its speed will plateau at 135 mph (217 kph). At the front, Honda’s tourer is perched atop air-adjustable telescopic forks that allow 6.3 inches (160 mm) of wheel travel, while the rear end is supported by a Pro-Link suspension module.



Braking duties are managed by dual internally-vented discs up north and a single unit at the opposite pole. The bike harbors a fuel capacity of no less than 5.8 gallons (22 liters), and its curb weight is rated at 680 pounds (308 kg).



This article’s photo gallery presents a tidy ‘82 MY CBX1000 with 15k miles (24,000 km) on the clock, featuring a new regulator, modern spark plugs and refurbished carburetors. A few months ago, the specimen’s battery has also been replaced with a youthful item, as were the rear brake rotor, pads and calipers.



If you act swiftly, the beast pictured above might end up in your garage, as it’s currently listed at no reserve on Bring A Trailer! For the time being, you’d need about 8,500 freedom bucks to exceed the highest bid, which is generously registered at $8,000. The online auction will end tomorrow (Wednesday, December 15), so the The final iteration of Honda ’s CBX1000 nameplate landed in 1982, sporting an updated color scheme to distinguish it from its forerunners. This bad boy draws power from an air-cooledinline-six juggernaut that packs 24 valves, six Keihin carbs and a colossal displacement of 1,047cc.In the neighborhood of 9,000 revs per minute, the engine is perfectly capable of feeding 98 savage ponies to a five-speed gearbox, which is connected to the rear Comstar hoop via a chain final drive. On the other hand, a respectable torque output figure of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be accomplished at around 7,500 spins.Ultimately, the Japanese titan can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds, and its speed will plateau at 135 mph (217 kph). At the front, Honda’s tourer is perched atop air-adjustable telescopic forks that allow 6.3 inches (160 mm) of wheel travel, while the rear end is supported by a Pro-Link suspension module.Braking duties are managed by dual internally-vented discs up north and a single unit at the opposite pole. The bike harbors a fuel capacity of no less than 5.8 gallons (22 liters), and its curb weight is rated at 680 pounds (308 kg).This article’s photo gallery presents a tidy ‘82 MY CBX1000 with 15k miles (24,000 km) on the clock, featuring a new regulator, modern spark plugs and refurbished carburetors. A few months ago, the specimen’s battery has also been replaced with a youthful item, as were the rear brake rotor, pads and calipers.If you act swiftly, the beast pictured above might end up in your garage, as it’s currently listed at no reserve on Bring A Trailer! For the time being, you’d need about 8,500 freedom bucks to exceed the highest bid, which is generously registered at $8,000. The online auction will end tomorrow (Wednesday, December 15), so the BaT website is the next place you ought to be heading.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.