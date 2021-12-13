1972 BMW 3.0CS Is an Attention-Grabbing Proposition on Bring a Trailer Auctions Site

A 1972 BMW 3.0CS is an attention-grabbing proposition on the Bring a Trailer auctions site, with bids as high as $50,000 four days before the hammer falls. The car looks in very good shape, but the modifications done by the previous owners might not suit everybody’s taste.
The BMW 3.0 CS, as well as his 3.0CSL brother, are in high demand on the classic car market, with prices going through the roof lately in case of well-preserved examples. This is why an auction on the Bring a Trailer website grabbed a lot of attention this week, even though the car is not an original classic.
It was sold in Germany as a 1972 model and imported to the U.S. in 1984, and since then its various owners have put their mark on the car with different modifications. Above all, the seller warns us that the tachometer is not working, meaning the car has an unknown mileage. Even so, the car has its appeal, and this is clear by the auction biddings, as high as $50,000 at the time of writing.
The original Taiga metallic green paint was covered with generic paint in 2015, while the owner also took the opportunity to replace the brake pads, calipers, springs, struts, exhaust, water pump, and the clutch. Four years later, the car received some lowering springs and Bilstein struts. Also, the Alpina style 16-inch wheels are not original, and we suspect the Panasonic radio-cassette stereo is also an aftermarket model, even though it looks consistent with the times.
The car has all the service records in good order, going back to the year of purchase. Besides, the new owner will get the owner’s manuals, as well as the importation documents, with a clean Connecticut title as a bonus. The vehicle is located in North Salem, New York, and anyone able to get in the area can schedule an appointment to see the car on December 17, the day the auction ends.
With four days to go by that time, it is nearly impossible to estimate the final price of the car. Other comparable offers on auctions and classified sites range between $16,000 and $100,000, which is not helpful.
