Rejuvenated 1983 Honda CB650SC Nighthawk Is the Personification of the Eighties

With its 10k-rpm redline, the sound of that four-banger should be music to any petrolhead’s ears. 34 photos



After cleaning the bike’s carbs and flushing the engine oil, the seller proceeded to replace its battery, spark plugs and valve cover gasket, thus concluding the overhaul. This CB650SC comes with 18k miles (29,000 km) on the odometer, and it will be listed at no reserve until tomorrow afternoon (December 16).



Currently, you’d only need about three grand to top the highest bid, which is placed at a mere 2,800 bones. As for the



The four-stroke engine – whose redline is rated at 10,000 rpm – will deliver up to 72 ponies and 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of twist. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with transporting this force to the rear 16-inch wheel via an enclosed driveshaft, resulting in a decent top speed of 122 mph (196 kph).



Ample stopping power comes from dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) brake discs and twin-piston calipers up front, along with a traditional drum setup at the rear. The CB650SC’s powerplant is supported by a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, sitting on 39 mm (1.5 inches) anti-dive forks and adjustable shock absorbers.



While browsing through the lengthy catalog of BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions, you'll stumble upon a 1983 Honda CB650SC Nighthawk that looks as if it's fresh out of the oven. Under previous ownership, the mechanical relic received a shiny coat of black paintwork, as well as custom upholstery, new mirrors and a pair of aftermarket grips.

After cleaning the bike's carbs and flushing the engine oil, the seller proceeded to replace its battery, spark plugs and valve cover gasket, thus concluding the overhaul. This CB650SC comes with 18k miles (29,000 km) on the odometer, and it will be listed at no reserve until tomorrow afternoon (December 16).

Currently, you'd only need about three grand to top the highest bid, which is placed at a mere 2,800 bones. As for the Nighthawk's fundamental specs and features, its power source is a twin-cooled 655cc inline-four mill, with dual overhead camshafts and four constant-velocity Keihin carburetors.

The four-stroke engine – whose redline is rated at 10,000 rpm – will deliver up to 72 ponies and 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of twist. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with transporting this force to the rear 16-inch wheel via an enclosed driveshaft, resulting in a decent top speed of 122 mph (196 kph).

Ample stopping power comes from dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) brake discs and twin-piston calipers up front, along with a traditional drum setup at the rear. The CB650SC's powerplant is supported by a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, sitting on 39 mm (1.5 inches) anti-dive forks and adjustable shock absorbers.

When filled to the brim, the motorcycle's fuel chamber is able to hold as much as 3.4 gallons (12.9 liters) of fossil juice. Last but not least, Honda's 1983 MY spartan weighs in at 434 pounds (197 kg) on an empty stomach, and its wheelbase measures 57.5 inches (1,461 mm).

