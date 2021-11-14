Hero Camper Raises Roof for Teardrop Trailers With Capable Scandinavian Design

Folks, what you're looking at is the Hero Camper (HC) from none other than Hero Camper; it makes sense. That alone should tell you quite a bit about what to expect from this towable. Before I dive in and tell you all about the HC, it should help to know a tad about the minds and hands behind the design.
If you've never heard of Hero Camper, it's time to get to know one of those underground teams that have popped up and spread like wildfire. In the time they've been around, this Danish outdoor team has grown to distribute their gear through over 150 dealerships located all over the world, including the U.S. So, if you like what you see in this article, you too, can get your hands on an HC teardrop camper. Ready to see what the IKEA of teardrop trailers can do?
Funny enough, this team is so focused on their target markets that depending on where you are in the world, you will receive a model tuned to your region and usual wants. And since the HC is available in different styles, some of which I don't have access to, I will be focusing my attention on the U.S. model HC.
the construction techniques used in creating the HC isn't revealed. After all, it's a trade secret. But what is revealed is this camper's ability to offer a home down to -5.8 Fahrenheit (-21 Celsius). This is due to a Thermo Proove sandwich design. An option for a thermostat-controlled electric and diesel heater is also available.
Since the interior of teardrop campers don't feature much more than a bed, control panels, possible entertainment center, and some storage options, I'll continue with the rest of the goodies Hero adds the HC.
To add more off-grid and outdoor capabilities to the HC, you'll be able to find an 80-amp AGM powerpack, 10-amp CTEK charger, and 140 watts of solar power set up on a flexible panel. All this powers things like LED lighting, soundbar, and any other appliance you may need to bring along.
One important exterior feature is the Sky Mount seen on top of the trailer. Not only can this roof rack be used for cargo or gear, but it can support the application of a rooftop tent. 440 lbs (200 kg) of dynamic load (when driving) and 1,102 lbs (500 kg) of static load (when camping) are this rack's limits.
As for my favorite part of any RV, the kitchen is set up in classic teardrop camper style, at the rear and accessible by lifting a hatch. Lift it up, and before you will be revealed a fully-equipped kitchen with a sink and plenty of space to bring along a cooktop and/or the optional cooling box. If you need something bigger for your needs, I'm sure you can let your local dealership know what you want, and they'll do what they can to get you your dream camper.
Now, here's the catch. So far, the manufacturer's website doesn't show a price for the HC. But, according to their European website, these buggers are starting at 16,090 EUR (18,425 USD at current exchange rates). I'm guessing this is the price you may get buying from the source, and even then, it may be a bit different from the model I described.
But I did a bit of tracking down for rates some U.S. dealers are asking on an HC. You're looking at prices anywhere from 23,000 USD all the way past 35,000 USD. This also depends on the options equipped and your dealer's greed. Nonetheless, sounds like a solid camper to consider for a future teardrop purchase.
