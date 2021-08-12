5 The Sealander Amphibious Camper Is Just as Comfortable on Water as It Is on Land

The Boulder EV Teardrop Camper Can Also Recharge Your Electric Car

While it’s nice to have a backup battery pack to charge your phone, it would be fantastic indeed to have a slab of batteries under your camper to recharge your electric vehicle while you’re camping in the boondocks. 6 photos EV .



Colorado Teardrop Trailers are designed and built in Boulder, Colorado, and the family-owned company has designed seven different styles of teardrop trailers that offer a retro feel and are capable of off-road and commercial applications.



A fleet of rentals was used by the company as a sort of ‘testing lab’ to help their design team refine the camper’s ergonomics, styling and longevity. A team of design experts from Colorado Teardrop Trailers will consult with buyers on the essentials of a camper from interior and exterior design finishes to galley options and electric power requirements regarding interior lighting, stereo and TV placement and awnings.



The Boulder has an overall weight of 1,950 pounds (885 kilograms) and includes a 75- kWh battery. Boulder says aerodynamic design optimizations reduce the drag coefficient of the camper when towing. It is built with aluminum rails atop a 3,500-pound (1,587-kg) rated suspension and offers a retractable exterior kitchen and even a hot-water shower.



Colorado Teardrop Trailers team can also customize specific storage configurations for each camper to hold camping essentials. The Boulder’s cabin is well-lit thanks to their “Galaxy-Gazer” window and gull-wing doors. Its cabin features a hardwood interior, an integrated tongue box, an Open Standard CCS (Combined Charging System) charging port and indoor LED lighting for cabin and galley. A pair of Yeti coolers, water, a stove and storage area are included.



The Boulder also includes a spare tire, hardwood interior cabin construction, and integrated tongue box, an Open Standard CCS (Combined Charging System) charging port, Bluetooth enabled “power console” support on smartphones and outdoor and indoor LED lighting for cabin and galley.



The company says the Boulder can be towed by small cars - even those with four-cylinder engines - though they predict that it will be most attractive to owners of electric vehicles.



The Boulder retails for $55,000.



