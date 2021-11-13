RS Endeavour Is How the British Do Motorhomes – Will Run You at Least $290K

Folks, a team from the U.K. known as RS Motorhomes is a family-owned RV manufacturing business that's been up and running for over 35 years and shows absolutely no signs of stopping any time soon. A focus on luxury, comfort, style and capabilities has helped this team find a place in the hearts of some wealthy owners.
Why wealthy? Well, just to kick things off, the vehicle before you today, the RS Endeavour, starts off with a base cost of 219,000 GBP (293,788 USD at current exchange rates). Sure, it's not the most affordable of motorhomes, but it is one you could very well consider for adopting the on-road lifestyle. Why? Because it has everything your typical home would, and then a bit more.
First off, each Endeavour that leaves RS facilities is completed by over 50 master craftsmen that handle every little seal, rivet, screw, and piece of insulation that goes into the build. Overall, their work yields a construction based on an Iveco Daily 72-210 chassis. With a length of 9.1 meters (29.8 feet), a width of 2.4 meters (7.87 feet), and a height of 3.4 meters (11.2 feet). Yes, it is most definitely a sizeable machine. Overall, a GVWR of 7.2 tonnes (15,873 pounds) and a GTW of 10.5 tonnes (23,148 pounds) means you can easily tow a trailer or another vehicle even.
Whenever you end up paying this sort of price for a mobile home, you can expect the interior to be anything but bland. First off, RS offers future owners the possibility to customize interiors to their taste with a wide range of fabric and leather options, and an array of building materials from woods, to composites and everything in between. The best way to understand the balanced medley of materials, check out the gallery, as pictures are worth a thousand words.
So far, the manufacturer's website doesn't run through every single knick-knack you can find in the Endeavour because this would take up much more than the four webpages RS has devoted to this RV. They do, however, mention the Alde water radiator heating system, underfloor heating, and three 100-amp batteries. Oh, then there's the 3,000-watt inverter, 2.6 kW electric start generator, and 400 liters (105.7 gallons) of freshwater.
At the rear of the RV sits the bedroom with an array of available layouts featuring queen or twin bed setups and wardrobes. Depending on the configuration you choose, you'll also affect the restroom layout, kitchen, and dining room.
Honestly, it doesn't matter which layout you choose, as each RS Endeavour is more than suitable to be a home on wheels. If you want to make this vehicle personal, remember that it's a ride that leans towards luxury, so make sure you bring more than just the asking price. Still, a vehicle worth considering if you want to retire to the on-road life.
