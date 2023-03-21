Here's the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R Looking Awesome and Fast at Misano Circuit

Introduced in 2019, the 992-generation Porsche 911 has been around for almost four years as of 2023. It has already spawned GT3 and GT3 RS versions, as well as a 911 Dakar variant with AWD and increased ground clearance. The 992 is also a common site at the race track nowadays thanks to the GT3 Cup and, more recently, the GT3 R.
The GT3 Cup was the first race-spec 992 that broke cover, arriving in December 2020. Drawing juice from a naturally aspirated flat-six good for 503 horsepower and sporting a body made up of 70% aluminum, it arrived just in time for the 2021 Supercup season.
Come 2023 and we finally have a GT3 R version to ogle at. That's right, ogling is the only thing I can do whenever I see a race-spec 992 because these cars are downright sexy, no matter the configuration. And the GT3 R is particularly hot thanks to its massive diffuser and equally huge "swan neck" rear wing. Add in the front fender vents, the dual front bumper canards, and the four-point headlamps and you have one of the best-looking race cars of the GT3 variety.
Developed to replace the 991-generation GT3 R, the latest GT3-spec race car boasts important changes. It's wider than its predecessor thanks to a Turbo-spec body and features a new, eleven-stage adjustable rear wing for improved aerodynamics. It also benefits from Porsche's new aluminum-heavy recipe for the 911 body, with only 30% of the structure made from steel.
But while it may look like the GT3 Cup from a distance, the 2023 GT3 R is actually notably different inside and under the hood. While the Cup version rocks a 4.0-liter flat-six, the R variant packs an enlarged, 4.2-liter mill capable of up to 565 horsepower. That's 22 horses more than the previous GT3 R based on the 991.2. All that oomph reaches the rear wheels through a six-speed, sequential, dog-type transmission.
The carbon-fiber interior is obviously devoid of any comfort features that you'd find in a road-legal 911, but Porsche claims that the revised seating position boasts improved ergonomics. The driver's seat has also moved further into the center of the car. The engine was also tilted forward about 5.5 degrees to free up space for the rear diffuser.
Much like its predecessor, the 992-spec GT3 R will hit the track in a variety of championships that include the FIA GTE category. But it will also compete in the 2023 DTM season, with three teams aiming to improve upon Porsche's fourth-place finish in 2022. The 911 GT3 R will face competition from GT3-spec variants of the Audi R8, BMW M4, Ferrari 296, Lamborghini Huracan, and Mercedes-AMG GT3.
But until that happens, here's a pair of GT3 Rs being put through their paces at the Misano circuit. The footage reveals that the new GT3 R is at least as nimble as its predecessor and that the 4.2-liter flat-six sounds amazing, to say the least. You'd better crank up the volume before you hit play.
